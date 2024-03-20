Bhagat’s Blaze Trends at No 1 on YouTube, Kanguva Teasers Follows Close Behind; Fans Go Berserk

Hyderabad (Telangana): Both the makers of Pawan Kalyan's Ustad Bhagat Singh and period action drama film Kanguva starring Suriya and Bobby Deol unveiled their teasers on March 19. Since then, the internet has gone all gaga over the teasers with ardent fans going crazy and wild as they await to experience top-notch cinematic and visual experiences sooner than ever.

The teaser for the movie Kanguva has gained immense popularity on YouTube, amassing over 13 million views since its release on Tuesday. Additionally, it received 390K likes within the first 24 hours. Currently, Ustad Bhagat Singh has overtaken the top spot in trending since this morning, with over 2.9 million views on YouTube.

Bhagat’s Blaze Trends at No 1 on YouTube, Kanguva Teasers Follows Close Behind

To mark this achievement, the makers also shared a video celebrating Bhagat's Blaze claiming the number one position in YouTube trends. Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner behind Ustad Bhagat Singh, proudly shared updates about the movie's trending status, stating that Bhagat's Blaze has set YouTube ablaze, trending at number one.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh Teaser:

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustad Bhagat Singh features Sreleela, Ashutosh Rana, among others and is set to hit the theatres soon. Mythri Movie Makers shared the teaser on X and wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh is here with all guns firing. BHAGAT'S BLAZE out now (sic)." The teaser opens with a scene where a group of criminals brutally abuse monks at a temple during a carnival. With his powerful skills, Pawan Kalyan makes a dramatic debut as a tough police officer, quickly taking down the attackers.

There are several political overtones in the teaser. It keeps returning to the "glass tumbler," his Jana Sena Party's emblem. As the glass gets dropped by a villain who said, ‘nee range idi’ (this is your range), Pawan Kalyan makes a scintillating appearance on the big screen picking up a broken glass shard and hitting back saying, “Gaju pagile koddi, padunekkudi (the more the glass gets broken, the sharper it becomes).”

The dialogue centered around the "glass," a reference to the Jana Sena Party emblem of the actor-turned-politician, and was intended to uplift the spirits of "Jana Sainiks."

As soon as the one-minute and two-second Bhagat's Blaze teaser was released on Tuesday, it received millions of views with fans commenting in its favour.

One user commented, "Automatically getting goosebumps. Maa Pawan baabu emi chesina sensation. Endhukante chese prathi panilo nijaayathi untadhi" while the other said, "Craze ka baap 'Power Star Pawan Kalyan" ❤️❤️🔥

One fan said, "Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Fan Waiting For This Movie From Gujarat". Another commented, "That's the power pspk 27lakhs views in just 17 hrs jai Pawan Kalyan jai jai janasena cm of Andhra Pradesh"

About Kanguva Teasaer:

Kanguva's teaser, on the other hand delves into a dismal planet shrouded in darkness. With his dramatic makeup and dreadlocks, Suriya represents the force that has the power to change the world in a way that has never been seen before.

There are plenty of intense action scenes in the teaser, such as sword fighting and dancing around a fire for a spooky backdrop. Bobby Deol and Suriya play key roles as shown in the teaser.

The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and visuals are from cinematographer Vetri Palanisany.

Reacting to the teaser, fans took to the comments section and poured in their love. One user said, “Goosebumps overloaded.” Another fan said, “Surya sir's movie, story selection, acting skills, are unmatched. He is one of the finest actors of India. This looks excellent.” Another typed, "This movie create a history sure, excited for kanguva. Box office worldwide 1000+. Love from Nepal"

The film is scheduled to release in 3D in 10 different languages.