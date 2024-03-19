Ahead of Kanguva Teaser Release, Makers Drop Stunning Poster of Suriya Starrer

Hyderabad: The teaser for the upcoming period action drama film Kanguva, starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol, is set to be revealed by the film's makers. Ahead of the teaser release on Tuesday, the makers took to social media and shared a poster featuring Suriya Sivakumar, leaving the viewers excited.

Taking to Instagram, production house UV Creations shared the exciting news and wrote in the caption, "Are you ready for a phenomenon. An exclusive #Kanguva Sizzle tease that will leave you spellbound. #KanguvaSizzle Releasing today at 4:30 PM."

The teaser is scheduled for release on March 19. The film, directed by Siva, also features Disha Patani. Following almost two years of intense filming and pre-production, the film is currently undergoing post-production work. Suriya, playing the lead role, has recently commenced dubbing his parts for this highly anticipated project.

Not long ago, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, expressed gratitude towards Bobby Deol for being a part of the film, making it even more special with his involvement. Studio Green has delivered numerous blockbuster hits over the past 16 years, including hits like the Singam series, Paruthi Veeran, Siruthai, Naan Mahan Alla, Madras, Teddy, Komban, and the recent Pathu Thala.

Recently, the first look poster of Bobby Deol's character from the film was disclosed. Portraying the character of Udhiran, an antagonist, Bobby's poster was unveiled on his birthday. Suriya wrote, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!"

The poster shows Bobby Deol in long dishevelled hair, exuding a fierce and powerful presence. He is seen surrounded by a large crowd, sporting a stern expression, with his vest covered in blood, highlighting a menacing atmosphere.