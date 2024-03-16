Prabhas Returns to Hyderabad after Shooting Kalki 2898 Ad in Italy - Watch

Hyderabad: Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is known. The actor, who recently jetted of to Italy along with Disha Patani and other crew members for film's shoot, has returned to the city. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction drama set to hit big screens on May 9.

Earlier today, Prabhas returned from Italy where he was filming a song for the movie. In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport wearing a black hoodie, a black kurta, and green pants, keeping his airport look simple yet stylish.

Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin's fourth movie, featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Pasupathi, alongside Prabhas and Disha Patani. Prabhas plays a character named Bhairava, and the film's storyline spans from the Mahabharata era to the year 2898 AD, covering 6000 years. Makers roped in Kamal Haasan to portray the antagonist in the film.

The movie bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies and features music by Santhosh Narayanan. Djordje Stojiljkovic is the cinematographer, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handles the editing.

After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will work on a horror comedy film called The Raja Saab with director Dasari Maruthi. The film is set to hit the big screens during Sankranthi 2025. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. Additionally, Prabhas will collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film Spirit, scheduled to start filming in late 2024.