Prabhas to Commence Shoot for the Raja Saab Soon

Prabhas is all set to commence shoot for his upcoming film The Raja Saab. Helmed by Maruthi Dasari is scheduled to hit big screen during Sankranthi 2025.

Hyderabad: Prabhas Fans eagerly anticipate Kalki 2898 AD release, while excitement builds for his involvement in the lighthearted The Raja Saab helmed by Maruthi Dasari. Following the release of Nag Ashwin directed sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is set to start shooting for The Raja Saab in either June or July, reports suggest. The actor currently busy shooting for Nag Ashwin's science fiction Kalki 2898 AD to meet the May release.

Directed by Murathi, The Raja Saab is expected to be a horror-comedy thriller. Alongside Prabhas, the film will star Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in significant roles. The upcoming film is said to reunite veteran actor Brahmanandam with Prabhas after their collaboration in the 2013 film Mirchi. The film is slated for release during Sankranti 2025.

Currently, Prabhas is fully immersed in his upcoming project, Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi thriller inspired by Hindu mythology. Set to release on May 9, 2024, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is likely in its post-production phase, with recent shoots in Italy for a romantic song featuring Prabhas and Disha Patani.

Additionally, the sequel to the successful Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is also in the offing. Bobby Simha and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who were integral part of the cast confirmed that shooting for Salaar Part 2 will commence soon. Furthermore, Prabhas is set to star as a cop in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

