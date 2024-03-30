'Aaj Gaane Ki Zidd Na Karo': Parineeti Singing at Chamkila Trailer Launch Event Divides Internet

Parineeti Chopra's singing chops leaves netizens divided. The actor, who is trained in classical singing, receives bouquets and brickbats in equal measure for her singing at Chamkila trailer launch event.

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra's foray into Punjabi singing alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila has sparked a flurry of reactions on the internet. Despite her previous singing endeavors, her performance at the trailer launch of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming musical, Amar Singh Chamkila, drew mixed reviews. Singing a Punjabi track live on stage, alongside Diljit, Parineeti faced both criticism and praise.

Users on Instagram didn't hold back their opinions. One commented, "Nice hidden talent...keep it hidden," in a rather sarcastic tone. Another cleverly twisted a classic song, saying, "Aaj gaane ki zidd na karo" followed by a teary-eyed laughter emoji, adding humor to the critique. Directness wasn't lacking either, with one user simply stating, "One word for her singing: STOP."

Diljit Dosanjh's expressions during Parineeti's performance didn't escape notice, with some claiming his face told the whole story. Comparisons to her cousin Mannara Chopra's singing and even to veteran composer Anu Malik were drawn, placing Parineeti's performance under scrutiny.

Amidst the critique, some praised her efforts. One user acknowledged her talent, saying, "She actually sings well, but honestly, didn't sing well today," with a nod of respect. Another expressed awe, noting, "Wow! Such an amazing voice. Even Diljit is stunned." Despite the mixed reception, some listeners appreciated her rendition, commenting, "She's singing well."

Parineeti's musical journey began with the romantic hit Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Trained in classical singing, she will portray Amarjot Kaur, the girlfriend of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the musical.

Amar Singh Chamkila narrates the rise of the iconic Punjabi singer from poverty to stardom in the 1980s, ending tragically with his assassination at just 27. Known for his electrifying live performances, Chamkila's legacy remains unparalleled in Punjab's music history. Bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the musical's soundtrack is available on Saregama. Amar Singh Chamkila is set to release on Netflix India on April 12.

