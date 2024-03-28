Parineeti Chopra Shuts Her Pregnancy Rumours via Funny Post - See Here

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been at the centre of pregnancy speculations for some time now. After her marriage to politician Raghav Chadha, rumours began swirling about a possible pregnancy. On Thursday, when she appeared at the trailer launch for her upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila dressed in loose attire, fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that she might be expecting. However, the actor expertly put an end to all the rumours and gossip that flooded in after the event.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Story

During today's trailer launch event, the 35-year-old actor opted for a stylish kaftan dress, looking absolutely stunning in her all-black ensemble. Post-event, the Kill Dill star decided to switch up her look, donning an oversized white shirt paired with black pants. These fashion choices at the event only served to further fuel the pregnancy speculations that were already making the rounds.

Parineeti took to her Instagram Story to address the rumours, humorously stating "Kaftan dres=pregnancy, Oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy (sic)" followed by a laughing face emoji. It is clear that she is amused by the ongoing pregnancy rumours and is dismissing them outright.

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav's romance blossomed in London. In a conversation at the ICC Young Leaders Forum earlier this year, the actor shared details about their charming love story. She revealed that they first crossed paths in London at an event where both were being celebrated for their achievements – Parineeti in entertainment and Raghav in politics.

Regarding the movie Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, it is inspired by the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife. The flick, which also features Diljit Dosanjh, is set to release on Netflix on April 12.