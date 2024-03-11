Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Express Gratitude as They Speak at London School of Economics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha recently spoke at the London India Forum 2024 at the esteemed London School of Economics (LSE).

The couple's connection to London runs deep, with their love story unfolding in the city where they first crossed paths at the ICC Young Leaders Forum. On Monday, the couple took to their respective social media handles and shared several pictures from the event.

Parineeti opted for an over-sized coat over a black sweater paired with a grey skirt and black stockings for the event. In the first image shared on Instagram, the actor is seen posing outside a building, which had LSE written on it. Another snapshot captured her seated on the stage conversing, accompanied by director Kabir Khan in a separate frame.

Expressing gratitude, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha also took to Instagram and shared images while engaging in a lively discussion at the London India Forum 2024 event. He emphasised the significance of dialogue within the corridors of LSE where his personal growth was nurtured. He further expressed his appreciation for the enriching exchange of ideas.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, her upcoming project is alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is about the lives of renowned Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Portraying the role of Amarjot, Parineeti brings to life the tragic tale of the couple who, along with their musical group, met a tragic fate on March 8, 1988.