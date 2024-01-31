'My Human': Parineeti Chopra Melts as Raghav Chadha Pens Mushy Note on Her Live Singing Debut

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra recently marked her live singing debut at the 2024 Mumbai Festival. Following the performance, her husband and AAP politician, Raghav Chadha, took to Instagram to shower her with praise, affectionately calling her his "rock star" and expressing eagerness for her musical journey.

A week before the event, Parineeti had announced her official foray into music as a singer, and she recently held her inaugural concert in Mumbai. Raghav, recognizing this significant step, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for his 'own personal melody queen,' accompanied by a photo of Parineeti singing on stage.

In the caption, Raghav lauded her as his "nightingale" and "rock star," acknowledging her trained classical singing and the soulful life she breathes into lyrics. He expressed excitement for her new path and assured her of unwavering support. Raghav humorously added, "Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha."

Parineeti reciprocated the love on her Instagram Stories, referring to Raghav as "My human" with a blowing kiss emoji. Earlier, she had shared a video call moment with Raghav as he offered his blessing and encouragement for her upcoming performance.

Parineeti had initially announced her singing journey on Instagram, expressing a mix of luck, blessings, and stress about this new chapter in her life. Her caption highlighted the excitement of juggling two careers simultaneously and embracing the unknown. Live performance aside, Parineeti had previously showcased her singing talent in the 2017 movie Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Parineeti's upcoming project is Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, centered around the iconic music star from Punjab in the 1980s.