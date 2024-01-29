Parineeti Chopra Has 'tears of Joy' as She Nails Debut Live Singing Performance at Mumbai Festival

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra, who has cemented her place in Bollywood with diverse roles, is also known for her singing prowess. Adding another dimension to her career, the actor has officially entered the music industry. On Monday, Parineeti delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from her debut live performance at the Mumbai festival.

Taking to Instagram, she showcased her singing prowess in a shimmery black outfit, adorned with a black blazer and an intricate neckpiece. Her poised stage presence, coupled with sharp makeup and a ponytail, added to the overall elegance. The visuals captured her immersed in the music, with the backdrop displaying 'Parineeti Chopra Live,' complemented by captivating lights.

Addressing the audience in a video, Parineeti expressed gratitude, stating, "This would be my first show in my memory forever, so thank you so much. And the best part of this was that I got to perform my first show in my own city, Mumbai. Thank you."

Captioning her post, she shared her joy, writing, "Andddd it’s done…. I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more." Concluding with gratitude, she thanked her supporters, underlining the significance of their love. For unversed, the actor holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA Hons) degree in Music.

The post triggered an outpouring of affection from fans in the comments section. One fan expressed happiness, stating, "So glad to be able to witness it live! you ATE!" Another admirer praised, "The BIG MOMENT you totally killed it love. So proud of you." A comment hailed her as the "epitome of grace and ambition," inspiring others.

Beyond her musical debut, Parineeti's upcoming film, Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, features her alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film revolves around the tragic story of popular Punjabi singers Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, with Parineeti portraying Amarjot's role and Diljit as Chamkila. The narrative unfolds the assassination of the couple and their musical band on March 8, 1988.