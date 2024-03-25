Parineeti Chopra's Fan Page Plays Cupid for Cross-Continental Love Story Ending in Marriage

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra turns matchmaker as she orchestrates a cross-continental love story, unwittingly. One of her die-hard fans from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh finds love in the arms of a German-born beauty with Indian roots, all thanks to the actor's global fan base. Social media is buzzing with images of these love-struck fans exchanging vows after finding each other through Parineeti's fan page on social media.

Parineeti saw the photos of her fans' wedding and shared them on her Instagram Stories. She was amazed by how love can happen unexpectedly, even between people from different countries. She captioned the post, "Power of the internet and love."

The guy in the photos, Jatin Sharma, is from Lucknow, while his wife, Ayla Chopra, is of Indian descent but born and brought up in Germany. Going by their social media feeds, Jatin proposed to Ayla in 2023. The couple tied the knot according to Indian tradition in March 2024.

Ayla posted pictures of their wedding festivities on Instagram, expressing her joy at having her dream Indian wedding despite some people doubting it. She thanked everyone for their support and said, "Never stop believing in your dreams." When Parineeti shared their wedding photos, Ayla thanked her, calling it a "biggest blessing."

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who got married to politician Raghav Chadha in September, is getting ready for the release of her new movie, Chamkila. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh alongside Parineeti, will be released on Netflix on April 12th.