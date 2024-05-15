Mumbai Hoarding Crash Accused Bhavesh Bhinde Flees Maharashtra; Police Intensifies Search

Mumbai : Mumbai Police formed about seven special teams to nab the main accused Bhavesh Bhinde in the Ghatkopar hoarding crash which took place on May 13 leaving over 14 people dead and several others injures.

A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of Ego Media Private Limited and three others unknown at Pantnagar Police Station late on Monday night under sections 304, 338, 337 and 34 of the Indian Penal Constitution, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Purushottam Karad. Bhinde has been absconding since then.

Around 4 pm on Monday, a dust storm and rain lashed Mumbai in which a giant 120 by 120 size hoarding at Cheda Nagar in Ghatkopar collapsed on a petrol pump, taking a heavy toll human lives. Sources have informed that Mumbai Police and seven teams have been formed to trace the main accused in this case.

Bhavesh Bhinde is found to be an accused in more than 23 offences. He had contested as an independent from Mulund in 2009 unsuccessfully. During that election, he submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission and gave detailed information about the crimes against him. Therefore, till 2009, 23 cases were registered against Bhavesh Bhinde. After that, in January 2024 also, there is information that a case of rape was filed against Bhavesh in Mulund police station. The police have filed a charge sheet against Bhavesh Bhinde.

Action was taken against accused Bhavesh Bhinde under section 471 and 328 of MMC Act. The Municipal Corporation had also registered cases against him. Many cases booked against Bhinde are under Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Negotiable Instruments Act for check bounce.

Bhinde had bagged several railway and BMC contracts for hoardings and banners in the past decade and had violated several municipal and railway norms, according to sources. Cases of illegal felling of trees have been registered against him.

Earlier, Bhinde ran a company called Guju Ads and was blacklisted by the Municipal Corporation after many cases were registered against him and the company. However, he started a new company, Ego Media Pvt Ltd, and started getting hoarding contracts.