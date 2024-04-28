On Birthday, Samantha Announces Debut Production Bangaram - Watch Her Brandishing Gun in First Look

Hyderabad: Today, on her 37th birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised her fans with exciting news: the announcement of her new film, Bangaram. The actor took to social media to share the delightful news with her fans and unveiled the film's first look poster. Samantha, known for her interesting film choices, has made a mark in the industry as an actor and is now venturing into film production.

The film Bangaram promises to showcase Samantha in a bold and fearless role, as the just-released first look of the film hints. Samantha revealed that shooting for the film will commence shortly, adding to the anticipation surrounding her debut production venture. While she is bankrolling and headlining the film, it is yet to be known who will be at the helm for her maiden production.

Warm wishes poured in from fans and colleagues alike as Samantha announced new project on her birthday. The joyous occasion was further elevated with the striking first look poster featuring Samantha in a fierce demeanor, brandishing a gun with blood on her face.

In her Instagram post, Samantha captioned the image with a profound message: "Not everything has to glitter to be golden. #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures...Starting soon (sic)."

Bangaram marks Samantha's debut as a producer under her banner, Tra-la-la Moving Pictures. With production banner that she announced last December, Samantha aims to bring forth authentic and meaningful stories.

Aside from her production endeavors, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy thriller directed by Raj and DK. Starring alongside Varun Dhawan, the series, an adaptation of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, is set to premiere on Prime Video.