Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Tough to Raise Mental Health Awareness as Fans Interested in Entertainment

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Samantha Faces Struggles to Raise Mental Health Awareness Due to Entertainment-Focused Fanbase

Samantha Ruth Prabhu discusses her commitment to mental health advocacy despite challenges in reaching her entertainment-focused fanbase. Drawing from personal struggles, she emphasises the importance of prioritising well-being and plans to inspire change through her platform.

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dedication to promoting physical and mental well-being goes beyond her impressive on-screen performances. The actor opened up about the challenges she faces in raising awareness about mental health among her fans, who are largely focused on entertainment, fashion, and beauty. Despite the obstacles, Samantha remains resolute in her commitment to the cause, recognising that creating meaningful change requires time, effort, and perseverance.

During a recent podcast, the 36-year-old actor stated, "I have a fan base who are more interested in entertainment, fashion and make-up." For Samantha, advocating for mental health is a deeply personal calling, driven by her own struggles with myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects muscle tissues. Her experiences have taught her the importance of prioritising both physical and mental health for overall well-being. She believes that simple practices can have a profound impact on one's health and is passionate about sharing this message with her audience.

Although her fans may not be immediately receptive to her message, Samantha is undeterred, stressing the importance of patience and persistence in bringing about change. She finds fulfilment in making a positive impact, even if it's with a small audience, and believes that following her heart is key to finding the right path.

As she continues to support mental health, Samantha is also gearing up for her next role in the thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Through her social media platform, she hopes to inspire others to prioritise their health and well-being, and to create a positive impact that goes beyond the entertainment industry.

READ MORE

  1. Samantha Stuns in Repurposed Wedding Gown; Transforms It into Chic Black Ensemble for an Award Show
  2. Did Varun Dhawan Just Tease Citadel: Honey Bunny Release? His Playful Banter with Samantha Hints So
  3. Not Trisha Krishnan, but Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Talks for Allu Arjun's next with Atlee; Reports

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.