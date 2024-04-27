Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Tough to Raise Mental Health Awareness as Fans Interested in Entertainment

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dedication to promoting physical and mental well-being goes beyond her impressive on-screen performances. The actor opened up about the challenges she faces in raising awareness about mental health among her fans, who are largely focused on entertainment, fashion, and beauty. Despite the obstacles, Samantha remains resolute in her commitment to the cause, recognising that creating meaningful change requires time, effort, and perseverance.

During a recent podcast, the 36-year-old actor stated, "I have a fan base who are more interested in entertainment, fashion and make-up." For Samantha, advocating for mental health is a deeply personal calling, driven by her own struggles with myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects muscle tissues. Her experiences have taught her the importance of prioritising both physical and mental health for overall well-being. She believes that simple practices can have a profound impact on one's health and is passionate about sharing this message with her audience.

Although her fans may not be immediately receptive to her message, Samantha is undeterred, stressing the importance of patience and persistence in bringing about change. She finds fulfilment in making a positive impact, even if it's with a small audience, and believes that following her heart is key to finding the right path.

As she continues to support mental health, Samantha is also gearing up for her next role in the thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Through her social media platform, she hopes to inspire others to prioritise their health and well-being, and to create a positive impact that goes beyond the entertainment industry.