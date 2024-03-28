On 21 Years of Allu Arjun in Cinema, Actor's Wax Statue Unveiled at Dubai's Madame Tussauds

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the renowned Tollywood actor, is having a 'milestone moment' as he unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai on Thursday. The actor also completed 21 years in the film industry the same day. The 41-year-old actor took to his social media handle and shared a joyful note alongside a picture of himself standing next to the statue.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram Story, Alli Arjun wrote, "The Launch of Madame Tussaud's Wax Statue today. It is a Milestone moment for every actor. Grateful (followed by a black heart emoji)." Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun, accompanied by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their children, was seen at the Dubai airport, the pictures of which went viral in no time.

The dapper star's wax statue was garbed in a red suit, black trousers, and shoes, reprising his character Bantu from the 2020 action comedy movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun now joins the esteemed roster of Indian celebrities with wax statues at Madame Tussauds in Dubai, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently engaged in filming Pushpa: The Rule, slated for an August 15 release. Allu Arjun stars in the Sukumar-directed movie alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.