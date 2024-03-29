Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Mimics Pushpa Pose at Statue Unveiling; Leaves Actor Surprised - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

Actor Allu Arjun has reached a new 'milestone' in his life as he got his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. The statue unveiling took place on Thursday evening, with the actor sharing photos from the event on social media. However, what stole the moment was Allu's daughter Arha suprising his actor-father with his iconic Pushpa pose at the statue launch. Check out his priceless reaction.

Allu Arjun's wax statue unveiling turns memorable as his daughter Arha joins him for the big reveal. She surprises him with Pushpa pose leaving the actor overjoyed.

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has reached a new 'milestone' in his life as he got his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. The statue unveiling took place on Thursday evening, with the actor sharing photos from the event on social media. However, what stole the moment was Allu's daughter Arha suprising his actor-father with his iconic Pushpa pose at the statue launch. Check out his priceless reaction.

Madame Tussauds shared a video of the wax statue's unveiling. Much to Allu's surprise, the major revelation was not just his statue, but also his daughter Arha imitating his signature Pushpa pose. In the charming video provided by the wax museum, the actor can be seen laughing as his daughter poses with his wax figurine. He joins her in posing with the statue, both pulling off the Pushpa pose in full swag.

Madame Tussauds, who refers to Allu as 'the king of dancing,' also posted an Instagram photo of the actor with his wax figure following the unveiling. The wax statue wears his iconic red jacket from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and mimics Pushpa's 'thaggede le' gesture. Allu dressed the same at the launch. Allu teased the statue's launch earlier in the evening, saying, "It's a milestone moment for every actor." Fans and celebrities poured in their congratulations to the actor.

What many people are unaware of is that the wax statue was launched on the same day that his debut film Gangotri was released back in 2003. Reflecting on his journey, the actor wrote on X, "It's a very special day today. My first film, #Gangotri, was released today in 2003, and today I am launching my wax statue at #madametussaudsDubai."

On the work front, Allu last appeared in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. In the film, he played Pushpa Raj, a daily wage worker who rises through the ranks to become a red sandalwood smuggler. The Sukumar directorial also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil Allu is currently filming its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which has been in production for a long time. The film is scheduled for release in August of this year.

Read More

  1. On 21 Years of Allu Arjun in Cinema, Actor's Wax Statue Unveiled at Dubai's Madame Tussauds
  2. Grateful Forever: Allu Arjun Thanks Fans as He Hits 25 Million Followers on Instagram
  3. 'Till the End of Time': Allu Arjun Dedicates Mushy Post to Wife Sneha on 13th Wedding Anniversary
Last Updated :Mar 29, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.