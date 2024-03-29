Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Mimics Pushpa Pose at Statue Unveiling; Leaves Actor Surprised - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has reached a new 'milestone' in his life as he got his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. The statue unveiling took place on Thursday evening, with the actor sharing photos from the event on social media. However, what stole the moment was Allu's daughter Arha suprising his actor-father with his iconic Pushpa pose at the statue launch. Check out his priceless reaction.

Madame Tussauds shared a video of the wax statue's unveiling. Much to Allu's surprise, the major revelation was not just his statue, but also his daughter Arha imitating his signature Pushpa pose. In the charming video provided by the wax museum, the actor can be seen laughing as his daughter poses with his wax figurine. He joins her in posing with the statue, both pulling off the Pushpa pose in full swag.

Madame Tussauds, who refers to Allu as 'the king of dancing,' also posted an Instagram photo of the actor with his wax figure following the unveiling. The wax statue wears his iconic red jacket from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and mimics Pushpa's 'thaggede le' gesture. Allu dressed the same at the launch. Allu teased the statue's launch earlier in the evening, saying, "It's a milestone moment for every actor." Fans and celebrities poured in their congratulations to the actor.

What many people are unaware of is that the wax statue was launched on the same day that his debut film Gangotri was released back in 2003. Reflecting on his journey, the actor wrote on X, "It's a very special day today. My first film, #Gangotri, was released today in 2003, and today I am launching my wax statue at #madametussaudsDubai."

On the work front, Allu last appeared in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. In the film, he played Pushpa Raj, a daily wage worker who rises through the ranks to become a red sandalwood smuggler. The Sukumar directorial also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil Allu is currently filming its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which has been in production for a long time. The film is scheduled for release in August of this year.