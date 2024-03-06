'Till the End of Time': Allu Arjun Dedicates Mushy Post to Wife Sneha on 13th Wedding Anniversary

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, marked their 13th wedding anniversary on March 6, making it a special day for the adorable couple. Allu Arjun, affectionately known as Icon Star, took to social media to extend his heartfelt wishes to his beloved wife, whom he lovingly calls "Cutie".

Allu Arjun Dedicates Mushy Post to Wife Sneha on 13th Wedding Anniversary

In a lovely photo shared by Allu Arjun, the couple radiates grace as they pose together. The picture shared by Allu Arjun appears to be from the 69th National Award ceremony last year. On their wedding anniversary, Allu Arjun's dedicated a post to Sneha and wrote, "Happy anniversary cuite."

Expressing his affection, Allu Arjun acknowledged significance of Sneha's presence in his life, stating, "It's been 13 years now. I have flourished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquility. Too many many more till the end of time." Their love story, which began with a serendipitous encounter at a friend's wedding, has blossomed into a beautiful family, with their daughter Arha and son Ayaan adding joy to their lives.

Beyond their personal milestones, Allu Arjun is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming projects. His highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is slated for release on August 15, 2024. The action-packed thriller boasts a stellar cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu. Additionally, fans eagerly await updates on Allu Arjun's collaboration with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.