Grateful Forever: Allu Arjun Thanks Fans as He Hits 25 Million Followers on Instagram

Hyderabad: South superstar Allu Arjun, who won a national award for his outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise, is currently busy filming the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor due to his popularity and fan base has hit a new milestone on social media. The actor achieved a new feat as rises to be the first South Indian actor to reach 25 million Instagram followers. The Pushpa star has now expressed his thanks on Instagram, thanking all of his followers.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: "25M . Thank You . Grateful Forever." He shared the information with a black and white photo of himself against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. As soon as the actor shared the news, his fans thronged to the comment section to shower love on him.

The actor's popularity was at full display a few days ago when he arrived at Hyderabad International Airport where he was photographed and welcomed by a sea of fans. He was supposedly on his way to Vizag to film Pushpa: The Rule. Upon his arrival at Vizag, Allu Arjun was met with a magnificent welcome by his loyal admirers. Some of the images and videos published online show the actor covered in flower petals, a symbol of affection from his fans.

Allu was seen wearing an olive green shirt and black cargo trousers. The actor exuded flair with stylish black shades. For those unfamiliar, Allu Arjun is in Vizag filming his forthcoming film Pushpa: The Rule alongside Sukumar. In addition to Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Daali Dhananjaya, Sunil, and Anasuya return for Pushpa: The Rule.

The sequel to super hit film Pushpa: The Rise is written and directed by Sukumar, and will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movies. With recent revelations from Allu Arjun and the team, a Part 3 of Pushpa appears to be in the works. The makers have stated that Pushpa: The Rule will be released in theatres on August 15th, 2024.