Allu Arjun to Unveil Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai on THIS Date - Watch

Hyderabad: In 2023, Allu Arjun, the famous actor, visited Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai to meet his wax statue. Although it was supposed to be unveiled later that year, it got delayed. However, Allu Arjun got a sneak peek at it and found the experience surreal. Now, the museum is finally ready to reveal his statue, and Allu Arjun will be flying to the UAE for the event.

A video shared by the museum's official page gives us a first look at the wax figure. It begins with Allu Arjun arriving at the museum in a stylish all-black outfit. The statue, wearing a red jacket, is seen striking the iconic pose from Allu Arjun's hit movie, Pushpa: The Rise, while uttering the famous dialogue, "Main jhukega nahi sala."

The museum's post announced Allu Arjun's visit to Dubai on March 28 for the big reveal. Fans are excited, and the caption invites them to attend the event and even win a chance to be there. "Allu Arjun is coming to Dubai! Come down to Madame Tussauds Dubai on Thurs, 28th at 8pm and you could win a chance to attend the big reveal! Tag who you would bring with you in the comments to be included," reads the post on Madame Tussauds' social media handle.

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the sequel to Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule, where he will face off against Fahadh Faasil, the antagonist introduced in the first part. Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli. The film, originally shot in Telugu, was dubbed and released in several languages in 2021, earning Allu Arjun the National Award for Best Actor.

Pushpa 2 is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Mythri Moviemakers, the production company behind the film, are gearing up to release the first single soon. Allu Arjun recently filmed important scenes in Vizag for the Sukumar-directed movie.