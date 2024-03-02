Rashmika Reveals Pushpa 2 Has 'Lot More Masala'; Reunion with Allu Arjun Felt like 'Party Time'

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna recently shared insights into her role in Pushpa 2 and the challenges of working on a highly anticipated film. Known for her dynamic performances, Rashmika made headlines by being the first Indian to attend the CrunchyRoll Anime Awards in Tokyo. Just days ago, she was spotted at Mumbai airport, rushing to catch her flight to Japan. On sidelines of the event, Rashmika talked about what Pushpa 2 has in store for audience.

In a recent interview with a webloid in Japan, Rashmika discussed her character in the highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the excitement of reuniting with the cast and crew after three years. She revealed that in the sequel, her character Srivalli is now Pushpa's wife, bringing new responsibilities and heightened drama to the storyline with a 'lot more masala'. Speaking about working with director Sukumar, known for his perfectionism, Rashmika acknowledged the high expectations surrounding the film and its cast.

Reflecting on the reunion with Allu Arjun and the team, Rashmika likened it to returning home after a long journey. She expressed the camaraderie among the cast and crew, highlighting the comfort and familiarity of working together again. "It starts feeling like home. Like, when you finished one film, and towards the end of the film you get really connected with the cast and crew, right, so when you have the part 2 coming, again you’re like ‘Hey, what’s up!?’ and you just, sort of like - it’s party time," said Rashmika.

Pushpa 2 marks the fourth collaboration between director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, following their successful ventures such as the Arya franchise and their 2021 film. The movie boasts a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features music by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad and is scheduled for release on Independence Day, 2024.