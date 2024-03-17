Pushpa 2: First Single from Allu Arjun Starrer to Drop Soon

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. While makers are keeping the details regarding release of the film's promotional assets, latest buzz around the film hints at an update dropping soon. Allu Arjun fans can expect a treat as team Pushpa 2 is poised to unveil its first track soon.

Since the release of first glimpse, fans eagerly await further adventures of Pushpa Raj. To maintain excitement and build anticipation, the latest reports suggest that the filmmakers are preparing to release the first single from the movie in the near future. This strategic move aims to sustain public interest and keep the film in conversation.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Mindful of past delays, particularly regarding the trailer and editing, the creators are determined to stay on schedule. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is diligently preparing for the imminent release of the first single, slated for next month.

Team Pushpa 2 recently shot few significant sequences in Vizag. After shooting for few days in the coastal city of Andhra Pradesh, Allu Arjun has retruned to Hyderabad. Arjun, a beloved figure in the South, was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic fans upon his arrival in Vizag for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the female lead, and Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role as the main antagonist to Pushpa Raj. Following the industry's struggle post pandemic, the original Pushpa emerged as one of the first post-pandemic blockbusters. Moreover, it earned Allu Arjun a National Award, making him the first from the Telugu film industry to win the prestigious Best Actor award last year.