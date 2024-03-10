Allu Arjun in Vizag for Pushpa 2 Shoot, Receives Rousing Welcome from Fans - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 47 minutes ago

Allu Arjun in Vizag for Pushpa 2 Shoot, Receives Rousing Welcome from Fans - Watch

Allu Arjun fans pour out in huge numbers to welcome the actor at Vizag airport on Sunday. The actor is in Vizag to shoot his upcoming film Pushpa 2.

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun received a rousing welcome in Vizag. A sea of fans awaited his arrival at the airport and number of bikers followed him on streets of the city as he made his way through a huge crowd. Fans showed their love on the actor as he arrived in Vizag for filming Pushpa 2: The Rule.

A large crowd welcomed him with flowers and followed him from the airport to the hotel, turning it into a celebration of their affection for the Pushpa star. Pictures and videos of this event are widely shared on social media. Later, Allu Arjun also took to social media to express his gratitude, thanking his fans for their love. He captioned his videos with messages like "Thank you for the love Vizag" and "Humbled by your love."

Allu Arjun, who played the lead in Pushpa: The Rise, will reprise his role in its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is expected to repeat the success of the original released in 2021.

Recently, Allu Arjun attended a special screening of Pushpa: The Rise at the Berlin Film Festival 2024, where he and his team received a lot of love and praise from international media and the people of Germany. The actor also won a National Film Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

While fans eagerly await Pushpa 2's release, they're also excited about updates on Allu Arjun's upcoming film with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

