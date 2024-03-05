Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hails Allu Arjun as 'Acting Beast' and Her Ultimate Acting Role Model

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently returned to work after a year-long hiatus due to her diagnosis of myositis. During an event at a college where she shared insights into her acting journey, she was asked about her role model in the industry. Samantha openly disclosed that Allu Arjun is her source of inspiration, praising his versatile performances on screen and his dedication to his craft.

Samantha has had the opportunity to collaborate with Allu Arjun twice in the past, notably in the 2015 film Son of Sathyamurthy and in a cameo appearance in the popular song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. She admires his ability to portray diverse characters convincingly, often referring to him as an "acting beast" whom she looks up to for guidance in her own career.

In addition to discussing her admiration for Allu Arjun, Samantha reflected on the challenges she has faced, both professionally and personally. She candidly admitted that her most challenging role has been dealing with real-life circumstances, particularly her battle with myositis, a condition affecting her muscles. She also underlined the importance of maintaining mental and physical well-being, often sharing her fitness routines and mental health advice with her followers on social media.

Recently, Samantha launched a podcast series called Take 20 on her YouTube channel, where she delves into topics related to mental health and fitness. Looking ahead, she is set to star in the Indian adaptation of the American spy series Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan, marking her next venture in the world of entertainment.