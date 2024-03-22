Ahead of Wax Statue Unveiling in Dubai, Allu Arjun Spotted at Mumbai Airport - Watch

Allu Arjun is spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of his visit to the Dubai to unveil his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum. The actor pulls off a cool airport look as he gets papped upon his arrival in the city.

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his new movie, Pushpa: The Rule. He recently filmed important scenes in Vishakhapatnam and at the Yaganti temple in Andhra Pradesh. While fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film, the actor dropped news of his wax statue unveil at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. Before jetting off to the UAE for the big reveal, Allu Arjun was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today.

In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Allu Arjun is seen acing a cool airport look. The actor is seen donning a white t-shirt which he teamed up with gray cargo pants. Allu Arjun rounded off his airport look with a pair of white sneakers and cool shades.

Allu Arjun's visit to Mumbai comes just before his trip to Dubai. Allu Arjun had visited Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai in 2023 to catch a glimpse of his wax figure, which was supposed to be unveiled later that year but got delayed. Now, the museum is finally ready to reveal his statue, and Allu Arjun will be flying to Dubai for the event.

A video shared by the museum's official page gives a sneak peek of the wax figure, dressed in a red jacket and striking a pose from Allu Arjun's movie "Pushpa: The Rise." The museum announced Allu Arjun's visit to Dubai on March 28 for the big reveal, inviting fans to attend the event and even offering them a chance to win tickets.

Apart from his movie Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has other projects lined up, including a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in collaboration with T-Series Films. Fans are eagerly anticipating all of his upcoming ventures.

