Netizens Hail 'Real Men' Sunny and Bobby Deol for Not Concealing Emotions on Kapil Sharma's Show

Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, are all set to grace the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The promo of the episode teases emotional moments, laughter and a strong brotherly bond between the duo.

Hyderabad: The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to take an emotional as well as entertaining turn with the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, as the latest guests. A promo released by Netflix on Tuesday gives a sneak peek into the siblings' appearance on the show, alongside Kapil Sharma and the rest of the cast.

The episode is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with the Deol brothers moving the audience to tears and laughter at the same time. The year 2023 has been a remarkable one for the Deol family, with successful films. In the promo, Bobby is seen getting emotional as Sunny opens up about the ups and downs of the past year.

Sunny said, "Since 1960 we have been in the limelight, but for a lot of years we were constantly trying yet somehow some things were not working out." However, 2023 proved to be a game-changer, with Sunny and Bobby receiving a boost from the success of Gadar 2 and Animal, respectively. Their father, Dharmendra, also won hearts for his role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Sunny shares, "My son got married, then Gadar (2) was released, before that even dad's film (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) got released, and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed!" Bobby got teary-eyed during the conversation. Sunny continued, "After that Animal was released, and looks like we nailed it!"

The episode also promises to showcase the strong bond between the brothers, with Bobby referring to his brother Sunny as "Superman". Sunny responds by cheering and calling himself "Bahubali" on the show.

Reacting to the promo, a user commented, "This episode is going to be the best one." Another wrote, "True example of family virtues." A fan commented, "These are real men of the industry. Their screen presence is solidly impactful."

On the professional front, Sunny is gearing up for the release of Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and bankrolled by superstar Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Bobby will next be seen in the sequel to the 2007 film Apne, alongside his father and brother. He will also feature in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, as revealed on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8.

