Preity Zinta Makes Bollywood Comeback in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947; Shares BTS Images from Set

Hyderabad: Actor Preity Zinta is returning to Bollywood with the upcoming Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. Making a spectacular comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus, the actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes images on Tuesday night, giving fans a sneak peek into the film's production. The Veer Zara actor who has been out of the spotlight is all set to feature opposite Sunny Deol in the highly anticipated film Lahore 1947.

Preity surprised her admirers by posting behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets on her Instagram account on Wednesday. She shared a photo of the film's clapper board and wrote, "On set for Lahore 1947." She also shared a selfie with her director Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity and Sunny are reuniting for the film after previously collaborating on Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Bhaiyaji Superhit and others.

Last October, Aamir Khan stated that Lahore 1947 would be produced under his banner. Sunny and Aamir's Productions collaborated for the first time for the Santoshi directorial. Both actors had previously worked with Santoshi on separate projects.

Talking about the film, Aamir had earlier said "I, and the entire crew at AKP (Aamir Khan Productions), are extremely delighted and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol and directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore 1947. We are excited to work with the incredibly talented Sunny and one of my favourite directors, Raj Santoshi. Our journey promises to be quite enriching."

The filmmaker expressed his delight about the film, its cast, and having AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar on board for the production, calling it his 'dream team'. Sunny, who had a triumphant return to the big screen with Gadar 2 last year, will be joined by actress Shabana Azmi, who will play a key part.