Bobby Deol birthday: Kanguva makers reveal 'Ruthless' Udhiran; Sunny Deol drops endearing post

Hyderabad: On Bobby Deol's 55th birthday, the makers of Kanguva ended the mystery surrounding his enigmatic role of Udhiran from the film. To mark Bobby's birthday, team Kanguva unveiled the first look of his character on Saturday. Bobby also garnered wishes from his elder brother and actor Sunny Deol, family and fans on social media.

The announcement came through the official page of Kanguva on X, where Bobby Deol's portrayal as Udhiran was showcased. The caption accompanying the poster described Udhiran as "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable," paying homage to Bobby Deol's character. The actor himself shared the poster on his Instagram account, amplifying the excitement surrounding his role.

In the poster, Bobby Deol as Udhiran is depicted wearing bloodied armor, with a distinctive feature being his unique left-eye. Udhiran's appearance, notably adorned with deer horns, stands out, providing a glimpse into the character's intensity and depth. Directed by Siva, Kanguva stars Suriya in the lead role, alongside Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. While Bobby Deol's character Udhiran adds a layer of intrigue to the narrative, details about the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Bobby, who is basking in the success of Animal, received heartfelt wishes from his brother Sunny Deol and sister Esha Deol. Sunny expressed his affection for Bobby by sharing cherished moments captured in photographs. In an Instagram post, Sunny addressed Bobby as "My Lil #LordBobby," highlighting their deep bond as brothers. The images shared by Sunny included snapshots of their warm embrace, a glimpse from their appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, and a family picture featuring their father, Dharmendra.

Esha Deol wishes Bobby Deol on his 55th birthday

Esha Deol, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story to convey her wishes, accompanied by a striking picture of Bobby. In her brief note, she expressed her pride in her brother, addressing him affectionately as "bhaiya."

Kanguva aside, Bobby will also be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled NBK109 and Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, both Telugu releases. In Bollywood, Bobby has Apne 2, a film wherein three generations of Deil family will be seen sharing screen.