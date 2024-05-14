ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nayanthara-Mammootty in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Directorial?

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

Nayanthara to Share Screen Space with Mammootty in Gautham Vasudev Menon Directorial?
There's a buzz surrounding the possible reunion of superstars Mammootty and Nayanthara.(Photo: ANI)

Buzz is rife about Mammootty and Nayanthara onscreen reunion. Reports indicate that Gautham Vasudev Menon might direct the potential project headlined by Mammootty and Nayanthara.

Hyderabad: There's a buzz surrounding the possible reunion of superstars Mammootty and Nayanthara. Their onscreen chemistry has been a fan favourite ever since they graced the screen together in the Malayalam film Rappakal. Now, rumours in the industry suggest that they might team up again, sending waves of excitement through fans and insiders alike.

Speculation is rife that the megastar and the lady superstar will feature in a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, although official confirmation is still pending. The question on everyone's mind is whether this project will be a Malayalam or a Tamil movie. If it's the former, it would mark Menon's directorial debut in Malayalam cinema.

Their last collaboration in Puthiya Niyamam left an unforgettable mark on audiences, and the thought of their reunion sparks immense pleasure among fans. Nayanthara's dedication to Tamil cinema is evident, but her frequent forays into Malayalam cinema have endeared her to fans across regions. Reports indicate that the script of their potential collaboration might be penned by the writers of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, has a slew of upcoming releases including Test, Mannangatti Since 1960, and Dear Students. Mammootty, on the other hand, is all set for the release of his mass-action movie Turbo, helmed by Vysakh and written by Midhu Manuel Thomas. Additionally, he has the stylish action flick Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis, which also features Gautham Menon in a key role.

READ MORE

  1. Alia Wraps Mother's Day with 'Precious Ones'; Vignesh Shares Video of Nayanthara with Their Twins
  2. Turbo Trailer Storms 2.3M Views in 12 Hrs: Mammootty and Raj B Shetty Brace for Epic Face-off
  3. Mammootty's Uber-cool Look Sets Social Media Abuzz, Dulquer Salmaan Joins the Fanfare; Here's How

TAGGED:

MAMMOOTTYNAYANTHARAMAMMOOTTY MAMMOOTTY MOVIE TOGETHERMAMMOOTTY AND NAYANTHARA FILM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.