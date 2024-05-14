Nayanthara-Mammootty in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Directorial?

Hyderabad: There's a buzz surrounding the possible reunion of superstars Mammootty and Nayanthara. Their onscreen chemistry has been a fan favourite ever since they graced the screen together in the Malayalam film Rappakal. Now, rumours in the industry suggest that they might team up again, sending waves of excitement through fans and insiders alike.

Speculation is rife that the megastar and the lady superstar will feature in a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, although official confirmation is still pending. The question on everyone's mind is whether this project will be a Malayalam or a Tamil movie. If it's the former, it would mark Menon's directorial debut in Malayalam cinema.

Their last collaboration in Puthiya Niyamam left an unforgettable mark on audiences, and the thought of their reunion sparks immense pleasure among fans. Nayanthara's dedication to Tamil cinema is evident, but her frequent forays into Malayalam cinema have endeared her to fans across regions. Reports indicate that the script of their potential collaboration might be penned by the writers of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, has a slew of upcoming releases including Test, Mannangatti Since 1960, and Dear Students. Mammootty, on the other hand, is all set for the release of his mass-action movie Turbo, helmed by Vysakh and written by Midhu Manuel Thomas. Additionally, he has the stylish action flick Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis, which also features Gautham Menon in a key role.