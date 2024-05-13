ETV Bharat / entertainment

Turbo Trailer Storms 2.3M Views in 12 Hrs: Mammootty and Raj B Shetty Brace for Epic Face-off

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Trailer of Mammootty's upcoming film Turbo garners 2.3 million views on YouTube within 12 hours of its release. Helmed by Vysakh, the upcoming actioner marks Malayalam debut of Kannada actor Raj B Shetty who plays menacing antagonist in the film.
Mammootty's Turbo Trailer garners 2.3M Views in 12 Hrs(Photo: Turbo Movie Instagram)

Trailer of Mammootty's upcoming film Turbo garners 2.3 million views on YouTube within 12 hours of its release. Helmed by Vysakh, the upcoming actioner marks Malayalam debut of Kannada actor Raj B Shetty who plays menacing antagonist in the film.

Hyderabad: Get ready for the action-packed face-off between Mammootty, portraying Jose in Turbo, and Raj B Shetty in upcoming Malayalam movie Turbo! The long-awaited trailer of Turbo, directed by Vysakh, has finally landed, and it's a treat for Mammootty fans everywhere! Within 12 hours of its release, Turbo trailer has already crossed 2.3 million views on YouTube, makers shared on Monday.

Turbo has been on everyone's radar since its announcement, being the first big mass entertainer from Mammootty since Bheeshma Parvam (2022), and the excitement only grew with its star-studded cast and crew.

In the 2-minute, 13-second trailer, we're introduced to Jose, aka Turbo Jose, known for his remarkable action skills. But his prowess is put to the test when he faces off against Vetrivel, played by Raj B Shetty, a formidable antagonist determined to take him down.

The trailer unfolds with gripping action sequences, blending intense fights with adrenaline-pumping car chases. The clash between Jose and Vetrivel promises an electrifying showdown, leaving Jose puzzled about their sudden rivalry. Amidst the thrilling action, the trailer also offers glimpses of humour, ensuring Turbo is more than just an action flick.

Directed by Vysakh, Turbo features a talented ensemble cast, including Raj B Shetty and Telugu star Sunil in their Malayalam debuts. Written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Turbo has Vishnu Sarma handling the cinematography, while editing is done by Shameer Muhammed, and Christo Xavier is composing the music.

The cast is diverse, with Raj B Shetty and Sunil making their Malayalam debuts in significant roles. Joining them are Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Siddique, Shabareesh Varma, and Dileesh Pothan. Backed by Mammootty's production house, the film is set to hit screens worldwide on May 23, distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

