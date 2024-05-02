Nagarjuna's First Look from Dhanush Starrer Kubera Exudes Integrity - Watch

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 8:26 PM IST

Nagarjuna's first look from the upcoming film Kubera was released on Thursday. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming project Kubera unveiled Nagarjuna's first look from the movie on Thursday, April 2, leaving fans in awe. The film, directed by acclaimed National Award winner Sekhar Kammula, has been generating immense buzz since its announcement, with its impressive ensemble cast, including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Nagarjuna.

The first glimpse of Nagarjuna's character showcases his integrity, as he is seen holding an umbrella on a rainy day, with a vehicle loaded with currency notes behind him. In a touching moment, he carefully places a dry note from his pocket to replace one that has been soaked in the rain. This subtle yet powerful act highlights the character's uprightness, a hallmark of Kammula's storytelling.

Director Sekhar Kammula is known for presenting characters in his movies remarkably. Unlike Dhanush's character, Nagarjuna sports a cool middle-aged man look. The first look and glimpse make a lasting impression. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad's thumping score complements the visuals captured by Niketh Bommi.

In contrast to Dhanush's character, Nagarjuna's middle-aged persona exudes a cool and collected demeanour. The first look, accompanied by Devi Sri Prasad's electrifying score and Niketh Bommi's captivating visuals, makes a lasting impression. Earlier, a sneak peek of Akkineni's character from the film's Bangkok schedule had surfaced online, fueling fans' anticipation for the actor's official look.

