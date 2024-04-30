No, It's NOT Teaser: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's Kubera Update Sets Social Media Abuzz

Hyderabad: Fiklmmaker Sekhar Kammula's highly anticipated film Kubera, starring Dhanush and Rashmika Manmdanna, is set to be a grand project of 2024. The film's makers recently dropped an update that sparked speculation among fans. However, the makers clarified that the update was not the teaser, but rather a hint at the excitement to come.

Taking to the microblogging site X (previously known as Twitter) on Tuesday, the makers wrote, "It’s not the TEASER! But let's get Whistles ready for his reign. SEKHAR KAMMULA’S #KUBERA." Earlier, the makers dropped a new poster of the film along with a caption that read, "Seized & Loaded for a massive thunderbolt. Sekhar Kammula's Kubera will be shaking up the heatwave eruption on May 2nd."

Reports suggest that the film is set in Mumbai's Dharavi with Dhanush playing a homeless man who rises to become a powerful mafia leader. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil, with Suniel Narang producing the film under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film's soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for his directorial debut Raayan, an action-packed thriller with a stellar cast. He is also set to star in the biopic Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies. The film will feature music by the legendary maestro himself.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is all set for her next action thriller, Pushpa: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Sunil, among others. The actor is also gearing up to appear in Rahul Ravindran's suspense film The Girlfriend alongside Dheekshith Shetty. Additionally, there are rumours of her pairing up with Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri directorial VD12.