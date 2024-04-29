Kubera: Makers Tease Exciting Update from Dhanush and Rashmika Starrer; Check out New Poster

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Kubera poster

Makers of Dhanush starrer Kubera teased fans about an exciting update later in the day. The announcement has left fans buzzing with excitement as a lot of key details about the film have been obscured till now.

Hyderabad: In an exciting news, the makers of Dhanush starrer Kubera teased fans with a poster from the film. The poster teases about an update on the film later in the day. Dhanush is said to play a man who begins his life on the streets and later climbs to become a prominent mafia figure in the film.

Taking to X, the makers wrote: "Fortune favors the bold! 😎 Stay tuned for an EXCITING NOTE coming your way ❤️‍🔥 SEKHAR KAMMULA’S #KUBERA." The news of an update has added to the buzz around the film. Fans of the actor rushed to the comment section to express their excitement. Reacting to the news, a fan commented: "Waiting 🔥 Kubera." Another one wrote: "@dhanushkraja fans waiting." Another curious fan asked: "Release date ???"

Dhanush had earlier shared a poster from the film on his Instagram handle. In the poster, the actor appears dishevelled, with a scruffy beard as he stands in front of a wall. The wall's religious artwork shows Lord Shiva accepting charity from Annapurna, a manifestation of his divine wife Parvati.

Now in the current poster makers have used currency notes in the background. Alongside Dhanush, the film stars Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna. A look from the film's set was shared by Rashmika recently as she wrapped up her Mumbai schedule. Mandanna posted a photo of a structure and the moon on her Instagram stories and wrote, "And it's pack up! Kubera.."

The film is helmed by Sekhar Kammula, who is best known for his Telugu blockbusters, Happy Days, Godavari, and Love Story. Devi Sri Prasad, of Pushpa fame, has been entrusted with the responsibility of composing the soundtrack for the film, which was simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film's release date is not yet finalised.

On the work front, Dhanush most recently starred in the film Captain Miller. In addition to Kubera, he is also writing, directing, and starring in Raayan, a film costarring Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan. Rashmika, on the other hand, was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal last year.

Read More

  1. Kubera: Excitement Peaks as Rashmika Mandanna Drops Post Pack up Picture from Dhanush Starrer
  2. Rajinikanth's Coolie Title Teaser Gets over 5 Million Views, Dhanush's Review Adds to Buzz
  3. Dhanush's Second Directorial Raayan Teaser Expected to Coincide with Tamil New Year

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.