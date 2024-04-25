Kubera: Excitement Peaks as Rashmika Mandanna Drops Post Pack up Picture from Dhanush Starrer

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush's forthcoming flick Kubera has incited a lot of interest since its announcement. The project, directed by famous Sekhar Kammula, is billed as a mobster drama with Akkineni Nagarjuna playing a key part. In a recent update, Rashmika shared a picture early on Thursday morning, calling for pack up from the sets of Kubera.

The actor shares a picture post her pack-up from the sets of Kubera.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actor shared a snap of a night sky. Sharing the image, she wrote: "And it's pack up! #Kubera" Witht he post, Mandanna has confirmed to the reports that Kubera is finally into its production stage.

Earlier, there were reports that shooting for Kubera officially began in Mumbai with its key stars after generating considerable fan interest. As per reports, the suspense drama film began filming in Mumbai on April 23. Rashmika Mandanna has also joined Dhanush's shooting schedule, and the makers want to shoot their sequences first due to their other work commitments.

There is widespread speculation that the shoot will last ten days. According to reports, Nagarjuna may join the filming schedule alongside Rashmika and Dhanush. However, the makers are yet to provide any official confirmation of the shooting schedule. According to reports, most of the shoot of Kubera will take place in Dharavi, Mumbai.

For the unversed, Dhanush supposedly plays a homeless man who becomes a mafia lord. Apart from the Atrangi star and Rashmika, the film features Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Suniel Narang under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and is helmed by Sekhar Kammula. Devi Sri Prasad has been entrusted with composing the film's music. The film is said to be a pan-India release.

Apart from Kubera, Rashmika is preparing for her forthcoming action thriller, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have major roles in the sequel. The film will also star Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors, all of whom are expected to provide noteworthy performances. Mandanna also has Rahul Ravindran's suspense film The Girlfriend in the pipeline, which stars Dheekshith Shetty as her romantic interest.