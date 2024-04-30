Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is currently wrapped up in shooting for her upcoming film Kubra alongside Dhanush. The actor is known for giving her fans a peek into her life, often sharing her thoughts in what she calls 'Dear Diary' entries on social media. This time, she gave an update about her night shifts while filming Kubera, directed by Shekhar Kammula, who's earned acclaim for movies like Fidaa and Love Story.

Rashmika Deadlifts 100kg at 1 Am, Talks about Kubera 'Fun' Night Shoots Messing Sleep Cycle

On her Instagram Stories, Rashmika posted a video of her hitting the gym. In a note accompanying the video, she mentioned feeling disoriented due to her prolonged night shifts. She revealed her unconventional schedule, returning from the Kubera shoot at 8 in the morning, grabbing a meal, and reading a book before finally getting some sleep around noon. She woke up at 6 pm, contemplated doing cardio but wasn't in the mood, and eventually decided to lift weights around 1 am, showcasing her impressive 100 kg deadlift in the shared video, feeling like a "powerful beast" afterward.

Reflecting on her experience working on Kubera, Rashmika expressed her enjoyment, particularly highlighting the camaraderie with Dhanush, Shekhar, and the rest of the team. "Shooting with Dhanush sir and Shekhar sir and Niketh and team Kubera is so much fun," wrote the actor in her post. Despite it being the wee hours of the morning on the 30th, the actor found herself wide awake as prolonged night shifts are messing up her sleep cycle.

Apart from Rashmika and Dhanush, Kubera boasts a cast including Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. The film is presented by Sonali Narang and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Rashmika's upcoming projects include Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava, following her appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster hit, Animal.