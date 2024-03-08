Murder Mubarak Song 'Yaad Aave' Out: Vijay Varma-Sara Ali Khan's Track to Give You Goosebumps

Hyderabad: The long-awaited mystery-thriller film, 'Murder Mubarak', has generated immense excitement among fans. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features a stellar cast including Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, and others in pivotal roles. Recently, the trailer was unveiled, igniting anticipation among Bollywood fans who cannot wait to watch the film on Netflix. Adding fuel to the excitement, the makers have now released the touching track titled 'Yaad Aave'.

A few hours ago, the makers of 'Murder Mubarak' unveiled the first song Yaad Aave on March 8. This heart-wrenching song, penned by Priya Saraiya, is brought to life by the soulful voices of Sachin-Jigar, Simran Choudhary, and Varun Jain, with a rap segment performed by The Rish. The musical composition is skillfully crafted by the talented duo Sachin and Jigar.

Capturing a tender moment, the song portrays the emotional bond between Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma's characters, promising an engaging narrative of unconditional love and mutual support amidst challenges. The fresh on-screen pairing of these actors ushers in a sense of emotional connection, making this track truly magical. Undoubtedly, this song hints at a fiery chemistry that awaits viewers once the movie is released.

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Murder Mubarak' is adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death' and is produced under the creative direction of Homi Adajania and is set to premiere on Netflix on March 15, 2024.