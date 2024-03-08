Murder Mubarak Song 'Yaad Aave' Out: Vijay Varma-Sara Ali Khan's Track to Give You Goosebumps

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 48 minutes ago

Murder Mubarak Song Yaad Aave Out: Vijay Varma-Sara Ali Khan's Track Will Leave You Emotional

Makers of the upcoming film 'Murder Mubarak', starring Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma, dropped the first track Yaad Aave on Friday. The song showcases the chemistry between the fresh pairing of Sara and Vijay.

Hyderabad: The long-awaited mystery-thriller film, 'Murder Mubarak', has generated immense excitement among fans. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features a stellar cast including Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, and others in pivotal roles. Recently, the trailer was unveiled, igniting anticipation among Bollywood fans who cannot wait to watch the film on Netflix. Adding fuel to the excitement, the makers have now released the touching track titled 'Yaad Aave'.

A few hours ago, the makers of 'Murder Mubarak' unveiled the first song Yaad Aave on March 8. This heart-wrenching song, penned by Priya Saraiya, is brought to life by the soulful voices of Sachin-Jigar, Simran Choudhary, and Varun Jain, with a rap segment performed by The Rish. The musical composition is skillfully crafted by the talented duo Sachin and Jigar.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Capturing a tender moment, the song portrays the emotional bond between Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma's characters, promising an engaging narrative of unconditional love and mutual support amidst challenges. The fresh on-screen pairing of these actors ushers in a sense of emotional connection, making this track truly magical. Undoubtedly, this song hints at a fiery chemistry that awaits viewers once the movie is released.

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Murder Mubarak' is adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death' and is produced under the creative direction of Homi Adajania and is set to premiere on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

READ MORE

  1. Murder Mubarak Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Grills Murder Suspects Sara, Vijay, Others in Quirky Tale
  2. Star Blast: Netizens in Awe of Murder Mubarak's Troupe from Sara, Pankaj Tripathi to Karisma Kapoor
  3. Sara Ali Khan completes first schedule of Murder Mubarak with Homi Adajania

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.