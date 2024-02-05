Star Blast: Netizens in Awe of Murder Mubarak's Troupe from Sara, Pankaj Tripathi to Karisma Kapoor

Hyderabad: On Monday, Netflix India provided an update on the release date of the highly anticipated show Murder Mubarak, along with a teaser. Murder Mubarak, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, will have a direct OTT release. The film will be available on Netflix on March 15.

The teaser for the film was released on Monday, which piqued the interest of netizens. The film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, and Suhail Nayyar in prominent roles. Moreover, Pankaj Tripathi appears in the promo as a non-traditional cop embroiled in a murder probe.

In the video, Bhavani Singh, essayed by Pankaj Tripathi, appears to be investigating a murder. He has seven suspects: Sara Ali Khan as a 'princess from South Delhi', Vijay Varma as 'a deadly lover from Chandni Chowk', Karisma Kapoor as the 'dream girl of suspense films', Dimple Kapadia as 'eccentric, drunk artist', Sanjay Kapoor as the 'royal heir', Tisca Chopra as 'gossipmonger', and Suhail Nayyar as the 'party animal'.

The powerful star cast did not miss the eagle eyes of netizens, who were quick to notice the stellar star cast. Taking note of the ensemble cast, an X user posted: "star cast? Star blast frr!!! This looks sooo exciting, soo intriguing!" Another one wrote: "The cast is top notch! Everyone is such a good actor. SEATED!"

While many heaped praises on the entire troupe of actors, some also took a liking of Sara Ali Khan sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor. An excited Sara and Lolo fan wrote: "So Happy To See Sara Share Screen With Karisma Kapoor 🔥 Too Much Beauty In One Film."

Taking to X, another user shared: "Sara and Lolo in one film lessgo. Can’t wait for 15th March." Moreover, many were happy to see Sara play a dark character for the first time in her acting career. "Sara Ali Khan's First Glimpse 😍Sara In A Shady Character Will Be Interesting To Watch," wrote a user.

Another one said the promo looked good. The film is helmed by Homi Adajania directs and bankroled by Dinesh Vijan. It is an upcoming horror, comedy, and thriller film, which was primarily shot in Delhi.