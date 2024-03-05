Murder Mubarak Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Grills Murder Suspects Sara, Vijay, Others in Quirky Tale

Hyderabad: Murder Mubarak, one of the year's most anticipated films, has captivated audiences since its announcement. The film, directed by Homi Adajania and based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death, features a stellar cast that is poised to provide a new twist to the mystery genre by effortlessly integrating elements of suspense, comedy, and romance. To add to the excitement, the filmmakers on Tuesday teased viewers by unveiling the trailer of the film.

Sharing the film's trailer, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it’s time to say Murder Mubarak! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix!" The film, directed by Homi Adajania, features an amazing cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, among others.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is producing Murder Mubarak, a much-anticipated mystery thriller. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 15. It is worth noting that the film was announced earlier this year on February 5th, with Pankaj Tripathi playing a non-traditional cop. As he delves deeper into the case, he realises there is a lot more to it than meets the eye.

Sara, on the other hand, plays a suspect who appears to be a pampered South Delhi girl. Despite her attractive appearance in the teaser, clothed in an orange dress, she expertly conceals her character's true motivation. In addition, the talented Vijay Varma will play an infatuated lover, maybe opposite Sara Ali Khan's character. However, underneath his innocent smile is a blanket of mystery, indicating hidden depths and intricacies.