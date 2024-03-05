Kedarnath Director Reveals He Fought Case Against Sara Ali Khan During Day, Filmed with Her by Night

Hyderabad: Director Abhishek Kapoor talked about his legal dispute with actor Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in his 2018 film Kedarnath. He highlighted the irony of fighting in court while working on the film simultaneously. The conflict emerged due to a legal battle between Abhishek Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment, disrupting Sara Ali Khan's shooting schedule as she had committed her free dates to Karan Johar's Simmba.

During a recent interview, Abhishek Kapoor elaborated on the challenges faced, emphasising the complexities of movie-making. He recounted the struggles of reclaiming dates that were assigned to another project due to mismanagement, stressing the importance of protecting the film against unforeseen conditions.

Despite facing financial complications with 'fraudulent' people, Abhishek Kapoor underscored the necessity of protecting the film. Legal action was pursued to secure the required shooting dates, leading to a peculiar situation where they had to go to court during the day while filming crucial scenes with Sara Ali Khan in the evening at a temple.

Reflecting on the experience, the filmmaker highlighted the valuable lesson learned about compartmentalization and perseverance amidst adversity, emphasizing the shared responsibility to maintain the film's quality. He acknowledged the growth fostered by such challenges and praised Sara's professionalism and dedication throughout the ordeal.

Kedarnath hit the silver screens on December 7, while Simmba was released later that month. Amid speculations that Sara's mother, Amrita Singh, favoured Simmba to be her debut, Abhishek Kapoor refrained from commenting on the matter, citing limited interactions with her. Expressing admiration for Sara's commitment and passion as an actor, Abhishek commended her resilience and performance in navigating the turbulent production circumstances.