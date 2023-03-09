Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan completed the first schedule of her upcoming movie with director Homi Adajania on Thursday. The director took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his IG Story with the Atrangi Re actor with a caption that read, "Here's lookin at you kid. Well done on your first sched...Now the real work starts."

Sara reshared the story and replied, "Can't believe it's done. Only love to you." The actor was seen posing with the director and sporting burgundy hair in the picture.

Sara recently started filming the movie, which is titled "Murder Mubarak," in the nation's capital. In the movie, the "Simmba" actor will appear onscreen alongside Karisma Kapoor. Karisma posted the clapperboard from the movie set on her Instagram feed a few days ago.

Homi Adajania, known for the movie Cocktail, is the film's director. Sara has not revealed many specifics regarding the film. Meanwhile, she will be seen acting alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the high-octane suspense thriller, Gaslight, which is scheduled to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

In addition, she will co-star with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming romantic drama directed by Laxman Utekar. Moreover, in the upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer, she will play a courageous freedom fighter in a fictional tale that is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. The movie is inspired by true events and produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.