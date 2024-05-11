ETV Bharat / entertainment

MP High Court Issues Notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan for Hurting Christian Sentiments

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issues notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan over her book title containing the word 'Bible'. The notice is issued in response to a plea by advocate Christopher Anthony for allegedly hurting Christian sentiments.
MP High Court issues Notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan over use of word 'Bible' in title her pregnancy book(Photo: ANI)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken action regarding a case involving actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. It revolves around her book on pregnancy, which bears the title containing the word 'Bible'. Christopher Anthony from Jabalpur has filed a petition expressing objection to this usage, leading to the court seeking a response from Kareena Kapoor.

Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia presiding, issued the notice in response to a plea by advocate Christopher Anthony. The petitioner claims that the use of the term 'Bible' by Kareena Kapoor has caused offense to the Christian community.

The court's notice, issued on May 9, directs Kareena Kapoor Khan to respond within a stipulated timeframe, requiring the payment of a process fee by RAD mode within seven working days.

Madhya Pradesh High Court issues notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan for hurting sentiments of the Christian community (ETV Bharat)

The petitioner asserts that an FIR should be lodged against Kareena Kapoor Khan for purportedly causing offense to the Christian community by incorporating the term 'Bible' in the title of her book, "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible".

Aside from Khan, the plea targets Amazon Online Shopping, Juggernaut Books, and the co-author of the book.

Initially, Anthony filed a complaint with a local police station in Jabalpur, contending that Khan's actions had aggrieved the sentiments of the Christian community as the 'holy book Bible' shouldn't be equated with the actor's pregnancy journey.

However, upon the police's refusal to register a case, the advocate pursued legal action by lodging a private complaint before a Magistrate court, seeking similar redress.

The Magistrate dismissed the plea, citing the complainant's failure to establish how the use of the term 'Bible' caused offense to the Christian community. Subsequently, Anthony approached the Additional Sessions Court, which similarly declined to provide any relief, prompting the appeal before the High Court.

