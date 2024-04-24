Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Stunning Snaps from Tanzania with her 'SAVANNA BOY' Taimur Ali Khan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from Tanzania trip

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes down memory lane as she shares pictures from her trip to Tanzania early this year. The pictures feature herself and her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan took to Tanzania earlier this year with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena, the doting mother, never fails to share family snaps with her fans and admirers. The Jab We Met actor has now once again shared photos of the trip on her official Instagram handle featuring herself and her elder son Taimur.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from the trip. Along with the pictures, she wrote: "SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY❤️TANZANIA 2024❤️🌈" The Savanna boy she is referring to is none other than her elder son Taimur, who looks adorable in the throwback pictures. Taimur can be seen enjoying vacationing in The Serengeti National Park. The images feature Kareena and Taimur in different solo pictures on a safari vehicle unwinding in the wilderness.

In the pictures, Kareena looks stunning in a denim shirt and matching pants. She can be seen wearing dark shades with her hair tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Taimur opted for a blue t-shirt, which he paired with jeans. The toddler completed his look with a nude-coloured cap.

On the professional front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her latest release Crew. The female-led film stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. After almost a month in theatres, the film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 145.56 crore worldwide gross. In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti play air hostesses, who do everything to get attention, from stealing peanut packs meant for passengers to planning to make a lot of money by hook or by crook.

The film, produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, opened in theatres on March 29. Crew is a comedic story about the three ladies set against the backdrop of the faltering airline business. Next up, Kareena has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in key parts.

