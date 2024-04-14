Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts as Diljit Dosanjh Showers Love on Her at Mumbai Concert

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 7:51 AM IST

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts as Diljit Dosanjh Showers Love on Her at Mumbai Concert

Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a great rapport. Both have been very vocal about their fondness for each other. At a recent concert, Diljit gave a shout-out to Kareena to which now the actor has responded. Check out her response.

Hyderabad: Mumbai was on fire on Saturday night as the music maestro Diljit Dosanjh organised a concert in the dream city on April 13. The singer-actor entertained a large audience, which included various Bollywood celebrities. Even though Kareena Kapoor Khan gave it a miss, Dosanjh made sure to acknowledge his Crew co-star during the musical evening.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh first collaborated on the movie Udta Punjab. The stars have since then maintained a pretty friendly relationship. The Punjabi singer-actor is frequently observed hyping up Bebo in his interviews or through social media. The most recent was his April 13 event in Mumbai. The Chamkila actor compared her to Beyoncé and Rihanna as he performed live in front of thousands of his fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

As he performed the Crew song Naina, he gave a shout-out to his co-star from the film, which was met with thunderous applause from the audience. Kareena shared this video on her Instagram stories as soon as she saw it. She also referred to herself as "Fan Girl Foreva" of Diljit. Several inside footage captured during the concert also became viral on the internet.

Imtiaz Ali
Imtiaz Ali

Dosanjh looked handsome in his loose attire and bright red turban. He also greeted the audience with folded hands, expressing his gratitude for their love and support. Imtiaz Ali, the director of Chamkila, was also present at the musical event. The director shared his selfie from the concert on his Instagram stories, writing, "@diljitdosanjh rocks everytime!" The singer replied to the post writing, "Sir, we love you."

Read More

WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila Defends 'Vulgar' and 'Sexist' Songs in This Confrontational Scene

Amar Singh Chamkila X Review: Viewers Rave over Imtiaz Ali's Directorial, Laud Diljit and Parineeti

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu Dazzle in Diljit Dosanjh's Song Naina from The Crew - Watch

Last Updated :Apr 14, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.