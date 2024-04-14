Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts as Diljit Dosanjh Showers Love on Her at Mumbai Concert

Hyderabad: Mumbai was on fire on Saturday night as the music maestro Diljit Dosanjh organised a concert in the dream city on April 13. The singer-actor entertained a large audience, which included various Bollywood celebrities. Even though Kareena Kapoor Khan gave it a miss, Dosanjh made sure to acknowledge his Crew co-star during the musical evening.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh first collaborated on the movie Udta Punjab. The stars have since then maintained a pretty friendly relationship. The Punjabi singer-actor is frequently observed hyping up Bebo in his interviews or through social media. The most recent was his April 13 event in Mumbai. The Chamkila actor compared her to Beyoncé and Rihanna as he performed live in front of thousands of his fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

As he performed the Crew song Naina, he gave a shout-out to his co-star from the film, which was met with thunderous applause from the audience. Kareena shared this video on her Instagram stories as soon as she saw it. She also referred to herself as "Fan Girl Foreva" of Diljit. Several inside footage captured during the concert also became viral on the internet.

Imtiaz Ali

Dosanjh looked handsome in his loose attire and bright red turban. He also greeted the audience with folded hands, expressing his gratitude for their love and support. Imtiaz Ali, the director of Chamkila, was also present at the musical event. The director shared his selfie from the concert on his Instagram stories, writing, "@diljitdosanjh rocks everytime!" The singer replied to the post writing, "Sir, we love you."