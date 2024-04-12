WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila Defends 'Vulgar' and 'Sexist' Songs in This Confrontational Scene

Hyderabad: The makers of the recently released Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila have unveiled a gripping video in which a journalist confronts Chamkila, played by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The journalist accused him of producing 'vulgar' and 'sexist' songs that she perceived as demeaning and objectifying towards women.

The scene plays out with Diljit as Chamkila visibly uneasy, avoiding eye contact with the journalist dressed in a Western outfit. Sensing his discomfort, she addresses him directly, calling out his inconsistency by highlighting how his music belittles women despite his unease with her clothing style.

In response, Chamkila staunchly stands by his songs, stating that he has experienced and absorbed these realities while growing up. He emphasises that not everyone is privileged to contemplate right and wrong; some are just trying to survive. Describing himself as an 'ordinary man', he believes he must create songs that resonate with people, or his career will perish. He defends his position as Punjab's top-selling singer, arguing that most individuals, like himself, are ordinary and have encountered similar experiences, which is why they connect with his music.

This powerful scene from the movie highlights the gravity and depth of Diljit Dosanjh's performance. The actor-singer has garnered widespread praise for his portrayal, with viewers and critics deeply moved by his depiction.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film explores Punjab's rich musical era, shining a light on the iconic Dalit artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, who dominated the region's music scene from 1979 to 1988. Chamkila's creations served as poignant social commentaries, tackling prevalent issues such as substance abuse, extramarital relationships, alcoholism, and the dowry system.