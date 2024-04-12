Amar Singh Chamkila X Review: Viewers Rave over Imtiaz Ali's Directorial, Laud Diljit and Parineeti

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12 and now impressive reactions from the audience have surfaced in response to the Imtiaz Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The musical biopic has captured the hearts of viewers as it beautifully narrates the story of the late legendary singer, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, a user wrote, "Imtiaz Ali is back in action with #AmarSinghChamkila! Captures the life and tales of Chamkila and the dilemma about morality in art through delightful storytelling & the best screenplay in recent times. #DiljitDosanjh delivers a performance of a lifetime. ROOF-BREAKER."

Another wrote, "25 mins into Chamkila and GOAT Imtiaz proves why he is one of the greatest Indian directors of all time."

A film enthusiast wrote, "A Melodic Masterpiece Delivered with Raw Authenticity! #ImtiazAli's Amar Singh Chamkila offers a compelling glimpse into the life of the iconic Punjabi folk singer."

Praising the film, a fan wrote, "#AmarSinghChamkila : IMTIAZ ALI IS BACK. A tragedy relevant & impactful regarding themes of censorship & morality while being set close to 40 years ago. While #ParineetiChopra is solid, #DiljitDosanjh puts forth a performance that will be remembered for years! LOVED IT!"

A user tweeted, "Overwhelmed! What a film #AmarSinghChamkila. A fine musical biopic & one of the best ever made #ImtiazAli #DiljitDosanjh @ParineetiChopra. Wish I could see it on big screen."

Amar Singh Chamkila unfolds the hidden narrative of Punjab's original rockstar who emerged from poverty to fame in the 1980s through his influential music. Despite generating controversy and acclaim, his life tragically came to an end with his assassination at the age of 27. Diljit portrayed Chamkila, the era's best-selling artist, while Parineeti Chopra depicted the character of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur in the film.