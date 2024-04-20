Kareena Kapoor's IG Post Melts Hearts as Taimur, Jeh Surprises Granny Babita with Handwritten Notes

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Babita Kapoor is celebrating her 77th birthday today, April 20. She was a notable figure in Hindi cinema throughout the 1960s and 1970s and has graced the screens in numerous successful films. On her special day, her daughter, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram to send her heartfelt birthday wishes. Kareena posted endearing pictures of her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, engaging in various activities to surprise their grandmother on her birthday.

In the Instagram post, Kareena shared a series of lovely images capturing Taimur and Jeh making a thoughtful note for their beloved grandmother. Among the pictures was a nostalgic throwback snapshot of Kareena sharing a warm hug with her mother, exuding pure affection. Her caption expressed Kareena's deep love and admiration, addressing her mother as the centre of their world. She wrote, "Happy birthday to our world. Meri maa (My mother)."

Speaking of Kareena's professional endeavours, she is currently experiencing a fruitful phase in her career. She recently made her debut on the digital streaming platform with the series Jaane Jaan, starring alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Additionally, she is revelling in the success of her latest heist comedy film Crew, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The movie has garnered immense praise from audiences and critics alike for its entertaining storyline and performances.

Audiences can also anticipate Kareena's appearance in the highly-anticipated film Singham Again, where she will share the screen with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Currently, the film is in the production phase, and the makers recently unveiled a first-look poster of Deepika Padukone from the movie.