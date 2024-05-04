Nayanthara Replaces Kareena Kapoor to Play Lead Role in Yash's Toxic; Reports

Hyderabad: KGF star Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has been making waves in the south, especially regarding its leading lady. Initially, Kareena Kapoor Khan was said to star alongside Yash, however, latest reports suggest that she she had to decline the offer due to date issues.

Now, there's buzz that Nayanthara might lap up the role which was earlier offered to Kareena. Reports suggest that director Geethu Mohandas discussed the part with Nayanthara, who was apparently impressed with both the script and her character. If negotiations go smoothly, Nayanthara could soon be on board.

Kareena's unavailability was attributed to conflicting schedules with her other projects. Given that Toxic aims to explore a strong sibling bond, the filmmakers are seeking an actor with widespread appeal across India. However, there's been no official confirmation on these casting changes yet.

Filming for Toxic is already underway, with a slated release date of April 10, 2025. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is a joint venture between Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The production boasts massive sets and draws talent from various corners of the Indian film industry.

Notably, while Yash has served as a creative producer on his projects since 2014, Toxic marks the first release under his production banner. Yash has also joined hands with Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios to bankroll Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana. He will also be playing a pivotal role in the mythological drama helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.