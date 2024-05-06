'Huge Commitment,' Says Kareena Kapoor as She Becomes UNICEF India Ambassador - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was appointed as the national ambassador of UNICEF India at an event held in Delhi on Saturday. This new role marks a decade-long association with the organisation, during which she has been a dedicated celebrity advocate for education and child rights. On Monday, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a video showcasing glimpses of the event.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Kareena shared a video from the event, captioning it with a blue heart emoji and the hashtag #ForEveryChild, while tagging @unicefindia. In the video, she expressed her excitement, saying, "Today is a very special day for me. I'm on my way to the UNICEF India office. I have seen the first-hand amazing work they are doing across the country along with the Government of India and its partners."

As she entered the UNICEF office, Kareena felt a renewed sense of purpose and responsibility, stating, "It's like a renewed sense of purpose, responsibility, and huge commitment. I'm honoured to officially join UNICEF India as National Ambassador. Our mission is to support every child and young person to access their fundamental right."

She then introduced the four youth advocates who joined her on this journey, highlighting the significance of this momentous occasion, which coincides with UNICEF's 75th anniversary. "It's been a momentous occasion because it's also 75 years, and we've got all four of them who are going to help in different communities and do some incredible work," she stated.

Concluding her speech, Kareena expressed her eagerness to embark on this new journey, saying, "What a day it's been guys, meeting up with all the UNICEF people, the representatives, the staff. I can't wait to start on this journey as National Ambassador."

On the work front, Kareena is prepping for the release of her upcoming movie Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring an ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others. The action thriller is slated to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.