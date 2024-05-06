Mammootty, Sulfath Celebrate Their 45th Wedding Anniversary, Dulquer Salmaan Gushes over Their Bond

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath are celebrating their 45 years of marriage today, Monday. The couple tied the knot on May 6, 1979. On their wedding anniversary, son Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle to share a couple of adorable pictures of his parents and wished them on their special day. Earlier in the day, Dulquer had also shared a sweet post to wish his daughter Maryam a happy 7th birthday, making it a double celebration for the family.

Sharing the pictures of his parents, Dulquer penned a heartwarming note in the caption that read, "45 years of you two giving the world goals ! In your own ways you’ve created your own little universe. And blessed are us, who get to be a part of it and bask in all of its love and warmth. Happy anniversary umma and pa ! Together you both make even the most mundane, extraordinary." The post was soon flooded with well-wishes from fans, with one commenting, "Happy Anniversary sir and madam." Another commented, "Happie Anniversary The lovely couple."

Meanwhile, speaking of Dulquer's work front, he was last seen in the gangster drama King of Kotha and is gearing up for his next release Lucky Bhaskar, directed by Venky Atluri. The film, which also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, is expected to hit theatres in July 2024. In addition to Lucky Bhaskar, Dulquer is rumoured to make a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas.