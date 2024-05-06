Dulquer Salmaan Wishes His Daughter the 'Most Magical Birthday' with Adorable Pictures

Hyderabad: Actor Dulquer Salmaan has the sweetest post to wish his little daughter Maryam on her birthday. The actor posted a string of photos of his little daughter on his official Instagram handle, wishing her on her 7th birthday today, May 6. Along with the pictures, the doting father had a lovely message for her.

The actor and his family have been spending the past two days together with loads of cake as his mother and daughter both have birthdays in succession. On May 4, the actor shared an Instagram message wishing his mother a happy birthday. And today, Salmaan has taken to Instagram to wish his daughter on the special day.

Dulquer Salmaan, a proud father, wrote a nice greeting for his daughter along with the pictures. The actor stated: "Wishing my piano playing gymnast and the biggest potter head I know, the happiest birthday !!! Happy 7th birthday my baby doll ! Hope you have the most magical birthday filled with all your favourite things and tons of adventure."

In one of the shots, she is seen playing a little pink piano. In another, she is shown doing somersaults. Another photo depicts the birthday girl smiling in front of a cake. Similarly, the actor had shared an adorable picture of his mother on social media, on Sunday. Wishing his mother, Salmaan wrote: "I was looking at photos to post for your birthday, and I found this image. You in this saree reminded me of my childhood and pictures we have, when I was younger than Maryam. And just like that, I felt like a child again."

On the professional front, Dulquer is all set to star in Lucky Baskhar. The film's teaser was released on the occasion of Eid. Dulquer plays a modest bank clerk in the film and will appear in a previously unseen avatar. The film is helmed by Venky Atluri and is going to be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.