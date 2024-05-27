ETV Bharat / sports

KKR's IPL 2024 Title Adds Another Feather to Coach Chandrakant Pandit's Illustrious Cap

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 27, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

The IPL 2024 win has another yet another happy chapter to the coaching stint of Chandrakant Pandit, who is the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in a lop-sided contest at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26 to lift the coveted Trophy for the third time. ETV Bharat's Nikhil Bapat writes about the most successful domestic coach and his extraordinary journey.

File: Chandrakant Pandit (front) and Sunil Narine (back) (IANS Photos)

Hyderabad: Former India and Mumbai wicket-keeper Chandrakant Pandit has proven himself as one of the most successful domestic coaches in India. The 62-year-old Mumbai-born Pandit added another feather to his illustrious cap when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Pandit was the team's head coach and was assisted by the likes of former India players Gautam Gambhir (mentor) and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Pandit has an extraordinary CV as a coach He guided Mumbai to two consecutive Ranji Trophy triumphs in 2003 and 2004. Then he guided Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh to Ranji Trophy triumphs.

People questioned whether Pandit, popularly known as Chandu, in cricketing circles, would be able to adapt to IPL, which is a T20 league, but the noted coach proved his critics wrong. Pandit has his own way of coaching. He is very meticulous in his approach and gets the job done by his players. At times, he is harsh on the players, but always keeps the interest above the rest.

Take for instance former KKR all-rounder David Wiese had accused Chandrakant Pandit saying his style of coaching is militant.

"Guys were frustrated because a lot changed, and the coach (Chandrakant Pandit) brought in things that he thought would bring success. But as an overseas player, they sometimes don't sit well. He's known in India as a fairly militant type of coach, a strict disciplinarian," Wiese had recently said.

When Chandrakant Pandit took over as the KKR head coach, he didn't find any instant success. KKR finished the 2023 season in the number 7th spot and had a lot of things to ponder.

However, things drastically changed in the 2024 season and they won the title for the third time, thanks to Chandu Pandit and his way of thinking and inspiring the players.

Senior sports journalist and cricket administrator Makarand Waingankar told ETV Bharat, "Chandu Pandit's thinking process was moulded by one of the shrewdest captains Ashok Mankad. When Chandu Pandit was 19 years old, it was Ashok Mankad, who asked him to lead the Mafatlal Club team in the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai just before the start of the tournament and under Chandu Pandit's captaincy, Mafatlal won. His tactics after reading the game are moulded by Ashok Mankad."

"He (Chandu Pandit) has also won five Ranji Trophy titles (as head coach of Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha) and no other coach in India has won so many national championships," added Waingankar, also a senior columnist.

Noted cricket coach Vilas Godbole, who has worked with Chandrakant Pandi, described the Mumbaikar as a "taskmaster".

"He is good at studying the strong and weak points of the opponent. And accordingly, he makes strategies for every batter and bowler. Secondly, he is extremely disciplined and does not spare any player, be it a junior one or a senior one," added Godbole, who knows Chandu from his childhood days.

Pandit's coach - the late Ramakant Achrekar, who also coached legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Pravin Amre, and Vinod Kambli, would be surely happy about his student's achievements.

