ETV Bharat / state

DJ Shot Dead Inside Bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi; CCTV Footage Surfaces

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Updated : May 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

While the motive behind the killing was not clear yet, it it believed that a group of youth who had a tiff with the DJ and the bar employees last night might be behind the killing. Police are examining the CCTV footage of the incident.

Police examining Extreme Bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi where a DJ was shot dead during the early hours of Monday May 27, 2024
Police examining Extreme Bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi where a DJ was shot dead during the early hours of Monday May 27, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

DJ Shot Dead Inside Bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: A DJ at a bar was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jharkhand capital Ranchi in the early hours of Monday, an official said. The firing incident has been caught on camera.

An official said that the incident took place at Extreme Bar at around 1 AM on Monday under Chutia police station limits of Ranchi. It is learnt that four assailants barged into the Extreme Bar and shot the bar's DJ Sandeep alias Sandy and fled from the spot. Injured Sandeep was immediately sent to RIMS, where the doctors declared him dead.

Early on Monday morning, Ranchi City DSP V Raman reached Extreme Bar along with a team of police of Chutiya police station and started investigating the case. The CCTV footage installed inside the bar is also being examined. It is learnt that the firing incident has been captured on the CCTV camera. Chutia Police Station Officer Umashankar said that the criminals involved in the firing are being searched on the basis of the CCTV footage.

While the motive behind the murder is not clear yet, it is being speculated that the killing came after an argument between a group of youth and the DJ and the bar employees. People who went to the bar last night said that four to five youths who were drinking at the bar on Sunday night had an argument with DJ Sandeep and some other employees of the bar which even led to a minor clash, but somehow the matter was calmed down.

After some time, the five youths came back when the bar was about to close. The fatal attack took pace while DJ Sandeep and other employees were leaving the bar as per sources. The assailant shot at Sandeep and shot at him from point blank in his chest. The assailants are believed to have shot several rounds and then fled from the spot.

  1. Read more: Bangladesh Police Team Reaches Kolkata, to Probe MP's Murder with Bengal CID
  2. Lucknow Broad Daylight Murder: Post-Mortem Reveals Former IAS Officer's Wife Strangulated
Last Updated :May 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

TAGGED:

RANCHI BAR DJ KILLEDRANCHI EXTREME BAR FIRINGDJ SHOT DEAD RANCHI BARDJ RANCHI BAR MURDERDJ MURDER RANCHI BAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.