DJ Shot Dead Inside Bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi; CCTV Footage Surfaces

DJ Shot Dead Inside Bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: A DJ at a bar was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jharkhand capital Ranchi in the early hours of Monday, an official said. The firing incident has been caught on camera.

An official said that the incident took place at Extreme Bar at around 1 AM on Monday under Chutia police station limits of Ranchi. It is learnt that four assailants barged into the Extreme Bar and shot the bar's DJ Sandeep alias Sandy and fled from the spot. Injured Sandeep was immediately sent to RIMS, where the doctors declared him dead.

Early on Monday morning, Ranchi City DSP V Raman reached Extreme Bar along with a team of police of Chutiya police station and started investigating the case. The CCTV footage installed inside the bar is also being examined. It is learnt that the firing incident has been captured on the CCTV camera. Chutia Police Station Officer Umashankar said that the criminals involved in the firing are being searched on the basis of the CCTV footage.

While the motive behind the murder is not clear yet, it is being speculated that the killing came after an argument between a group of youth and the DJ and the bar employees. People who went to the bar last night said that four to five youths who were drinking at the bar on Sunday night had an argument with DJ Sandeep and some other employees of the bar which even led to a minor clash, but somehow the matter was calmed down.

After some time, the five youths came back when the bar was about to close. The fatal attack took pace while DJ Sandeep and other employees were leaving the bar as per sources. The assailant shot at Sandeep and shot at him from point blank in his chest. The assailants are believed to have shot several rounds and then fled from the spot.